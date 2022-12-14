  1. EPaper
Coimbatore city police moot cyber cells in all seven ranges

December 14, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Wednesday interacting with the participants of a motorcycle expedition from Coimbatore to Kathmandu to create awareness on cyber safety for women.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Wednesday interacting with the participants of a motorcycle expedition from Coimbatore to Kathmandu to create awareness on cyber safety for women. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

In a move to deal with the increasing number of cyber crime offences, Coimbatore City Police are planning to set up cyber cells in all the seven police ranges. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishanan told media persons on Wednesday that the police were receiving around 500 cyber crime related complaints per month.

To deal with the complaints, two police personnel each in all the 15 police stations in the city have been given training to handle petitions. They will handle small cyber crime complaints and refer serious ones to the cybercrime police station located on the office premises of the Commissioner.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the police have planned to set up cyber cells in each range in addition to the trained personnel in all the police stations and the cybercrime police station. Kattoor, R.S. Puram, Ukkadam, Saibaba Colony, Kuniyamuthur, Podanur and Singanallur are the police ranges in the city for which Assistant Commissioners are in-charge.

According to the Commissioner, 81 cyber clubs are functional in colleges in the city. These clubs conduct various activities to create awareness about cybercrime with the support from the police. The increase in the number of cybercrime related complaints was due to the increase in the awareness about the public, he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan on Wednesday flagged off a motorcycle expedition from Coimbatore to Kathmandu to create awareness on cyber safety for women. Six riders from the city embarked on the 7,000-odd km trip that is expected to be completed in seven days.

