Coimbatore City Police make extensive arrangements for Vinayaka Chaturthi

The Coimbatore City Police are making extensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan told The Hindu the complete strength of the force in the city, 1,800 personnel, would be involved in security and other arrangements.

“Apart from the entire strength of the city police, four companies of the Tamil Nadu Special Police will be deployed in Coimbatore. We have also requested force from the Rapid Action Force,” he said.

A meeting of stakeholders and representatives from political parties and political organisations had already been convened. “We have told them clearly that any act causing provocation for law and order issues will be dealt with a firm hand,” he said.

As of Sunday, the city police received around 300 applications for the installation of Vinayaka idols in public places. The police would scrutinise the applications.

Meanwhile, a woman obtained a conditional order from the Madras High Court for the installation of Vinayaka idol on the premises of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board apartments near Ukkadam.

The police said the court allowed the woman to install the idol with certain conditions. However, the court had not allowed the petitioner to take out a procession, said the police.