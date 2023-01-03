Coimbatore City Police levied ₹ 7.22 crore in fine for traffic offences in 2022

January 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore City Police imposed fine to the tune of ₹ 7.22 crore for traffic offences reported in 2022, registering a rise from the ₹ 6.91 crore levied in 2021.

Officials said that fines levied against violators increased in 2022 mainly after the State government started enforcing the enhanced spot fines under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, from the third week of October. Though the police had registered 10.48 lakh cases in 2022 against 16.11 lakh cases in 2021, the enhancement of penalty for violations resulted in the overall increase in fines imposed on violators.

Out of the 10.48 lakh cases registered last year, 5.22 lakh cases were registered against persons who failed to fasten seat belt while driving and riding two-wheeler without wearing helmet.

Six other major traffic violations, namely speeding, jumping red signal, overloading in goods carriage, carrying persons in goods carriages, speaking on mobile while driving and driving under the influence of alcohol, attracted 1.03 lakh cases.

Of the total fine of ₹ 7.22 crore imposed on violators last year, ₹ 6.1 crore was collected as spot fine while the remaining sum of ₹1.11 crore had to be remitted by violators through courts.