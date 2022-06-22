Coimbatore City Police launch special drive against usury

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan receiving a petition at the grievance redress meeting held at his office in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The police have launched a special drive against usury, namely ‘ Operation Kandhu Vatti’, as announced by the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu.

According to the city police, the drive has been launched to protect people belonging to lower economic backgrounds, middle income families and traders who end up borrowing money from private lenders and later forced to pay exorbitant rates of interest.

Police sources said that Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan gave instructions to all personnel attached to all the police stations to take action against usury as per law.

A release issued by the police said that the Bazaar Street police received a complaint regarding usury recently and a case has been registered under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2003.

The city police have appealed to those affected by usury to lodge complaints without hesitation.

Grievance redress meeting

Mr. Balakrishnan received complaints from the public at the first grievance redress meeting on Wednesday. The grievance redress meetings of the City Police Commissioner will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on first and third Wednesdays every month.