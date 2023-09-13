September 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In the wake of vehicles without or concealed number places being used for crimes, including chain-snatching, the Coimbatore City Police have launched a special drive against vehicles that do not have a number plate and those with defective or concealed ones.

On Tuesday, the police found 150 two-wheelers without number plates in a short span of one hour.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan instructed officials to launch the special drive in the wake of some of the crimes in the recent past for which the offenders had used stolen vehicles and those with fake or concealed number plates were used.

M. Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said vehicles without number plates were involved in some cases of accidents, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Tuesday, 150 vehicles were taken into custody for the violation during the drive conducted for merely one hour. The vehicle owners were asked to bring the missing number plates and fix them. Also, the police team verified ownership of the vehicles, their documents and other details including chassis number. Cases for offences under the Motor Vehicles Act were registered against the violators and they were warned of taking stringent action if the offence is repeated,” he said.

During the special drive, the traffic police personnel found several two-wheelers which did not have both number plates, those with only one number plate and in foldable ones in some motorcycles. The police are also taking action against the vehicle owners who use decorative and misleading number plates.

Mr. Rajarajan added that the drive was continued on Wednesday at several locations in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.