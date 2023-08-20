HamberMenu
Coimbatore City Police jurisdiction expands with addition of Thudiyalur, Vadavalli stations

August 20, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The jurisdiction of the Coimbatore City Police will expand further with the addition of Thudiyalur and Vadavalli police stations.

Senior police officers said that works for adding Thudiyalur and Vadavalli stations, which had been functioning under the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, to the City Police were completed by Sunday. They added that the Station House Officers (SHOs) of the two stations were instructed to report to the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner on Monday.

With this, the total number of law and order police stations in Coimbatore city would increase to 20. The city police had been functioning with 15 police stations for decades before the number increased to 18 when new stations were opened at Sundarapuram, Karumbukadai and Kavundampalayam in May this year.

The strength of the city police would also increase as 60 personnel. With the addition of Thudiyalur and Vadavalli stations, the jurisdiction of the city police would expand up to the Subramaniya Swami temple at Marudamalai and N.G.G.O. Colony.

Meanwhile, the traffic police station and the All Women Police Station (AWPS) at Thudiyalur would continue to function under the district police. They would be renamed as traffic police station, Periyanaickenpalayam, and AWPS, Periyanaickenpalayam.

While AWPS, Coimbatore central (Kattoor), would handle cases of crime against women getting reported in Thudiyalur station limits, AWPS, Coimbatore west (R.S. Puram), would investigate such cases from Vadavalli station limits, said officials.

