Coimbatore City Police invite applications for temporary cracker sale licence 

Coimbatore City Police have invited applications for temporary cracker sale licence from those interested in setting up firecracker stalls for Deepavali. Applications should be submitted at the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner’s office from June 22 to July 21, till 5 p.m.

The application in Form AE-5 should be affixed with a court fee stamp of ₹2 and a passport size photo of the applicant. Two additional passport size photos; photocopies of ration card and Aadhaar; challan of the licence fee of ₹ 1200; six copies of sketch/plan of the place of stock and business; property tax receipts of the building (tax up to September 30, 2022 should be paid) and if the building is rented, a consent letter from the owner recorded in a ₹ 20 stamp paper with two witnesses and the full address along with receipts of property tax (up to September 30) should be attached.

If the building belongs to any local body or government department, a consent letter from the respective authorities and receipts of fee remittance for licence should be obtained.