Coimbatore City Police introduce ‘Station Happiness Officers’

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 10, 2022 21:35 IST

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday appointed two personnel as ‘Station Happiness Officers’ (SHO) in all the 15 police stations as part of observing the World Mental Health Day.

A counselling room will be set up at the City Police Commissioner’s office complex where mental health advisors will provide counselling to police personnel and immediate family members of victims of accidents and crimes who require assistance.

The 30 police personnel, who were appointed as SHOs, were given training on Monday. They will oversee the overall mental well-being of the force at each police station and help personnel who require counselling or other assistance and will directly report to the City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan.

Two personnel from each station, who are friendly with colleagues, were chosen as SHOs. The main aim is to create a pleasant working atmosphere in police stations, according to Mr. Balakrishnan.

The police have already collected details of police personnel who are addicted to tobacco products and alcohol, those having anger management issues and depression. Also, details of personnel who were facing allegations of corruption were also collected. The personnel who have been selected as SHOs will guide colleagues who wish to overcome these hurdles.

Arrangements will also be made to provide counselling to the family members of police personnel, immediate family members of victims of accidents, murder, suicide and sexual assaults, at the counselling room at the Commissioner’s office complex.

