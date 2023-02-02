ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore City Police introduce mobile traffic umbrella for traffic cops on a pilot basis

February 02, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The mobile traffic umbrella fitted with seating arrangement and fan for traffic police at the office of Commissioner of Police in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Traffic Unit of the Coimbatore City Police introduced a mobile traffic umbrella at the office of the Commissioner of Police for police personnel to take a short break during their duty.

An official from the Traffic Police Wing said this was introduced on a pilot basis in the City Police Commissioner’s Office. After discussing with City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and getting necessary inputs from him, steps would be explored on extending such a facility to other parts of the city.

The official also said feedback would be received from the traffic cops about this initiative. A private company based out of Chennai came up with this design in which the barricades would be covered with a traffic umbrella with a fan and seating arrangement for cops to rest during leisure.

This pilot project was introduced in line with the series of initiatives by Mr. Balakrishnan to reduce stress among police personnel, including mobile libraries and recreational activities with family members of the police.

