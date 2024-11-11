 />
Coimbatore City Police intensify efforts to curb prescription drug peddling

Published - November 11, 2024 10:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police have intensified efforts to curb abuse of prescription drugs, which are illegally sourced and sold by peddlers.

According to City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, the special teams of the city police are striving to nab all the persons involved in the network, ranging from peddlers to suppliers.

The police could successfully expand the investigation following seizures of prescription drugs, and arrest suppliers in some of the recent cases, he said.

Coimbatore City Police bust prescription drug peddling network

In one of the cases, the police found out that prescription drugs were being couriered from other States to peddlers in Coimbatore. The police have reached two online trading platforms and served summons to their managing directors, as the investigations found out their services were misused for drug peddling. The online trading platforms have not responded to the police yet.

According to the city police, 31 accused have been arrested for peddling of prescription drugs and ganja since October 2024. The police seized 29,562 tablets of different prescription drugs worth around ₹ 88,68,600, 3.4 kg ganja, 21 mobile phones, a laptop, 12 two-wheelers and ₹98,000 from the accused.

