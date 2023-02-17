Coimbatore City Police instruct schools to enforce helmet rule compliance by parents

February 17, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Non-compliance with helmet rule by parents who claim they “forgot to wear headgear in a hurry” to take their children to school in the morning, will no longer hold good as an excuse.

Taking serious note of helmet rule violation by parents and guardians of schoolchildren, the Coimbatore City Police have instructed school managements to strictly enforce the rule. The police on Thursday sent a notice to all school managements and asked the same to be circulated among parents and guardians.

During inspections conducted by Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan near schools in Coimbatore city, it was found that only 60 % of parents who brought their children to schools on two-wheelers wore helmets.

“Based on instructions from the Commissioner, the notice was sent to all schools on Thursday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Mathivanan.

The notice said that the police would conduct regular vehicle checks near schools and take legal action against those who violate the helmet rule.

On Thursday, the traffic police conducted a special drive to check helmet rule compliance in the city. Vehicle checks were conducted at 10 locations on Avinashi Road, Palakkad Road, Pollachi Road, Sathyamangalam Road and Mettupalayam Road. A total of 1,155 two-wheelers were stopped during the checks and 548 persons were booked for not wearing helmets. The police issued warnings to 208 riders without helmets and greeted 399 riders who wore the headgear. Violators were made to attend road safety awareness classes arranged by the police with the support of non-governmental organisations.