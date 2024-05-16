ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore City Police inspector dies of cardiac arrest in Theni

Published - May 16, 2024 11:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A. Natesan, 50, who was serving as inspector of the Peelamedu police station in Coimbatore city, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. Police sources said Natesan died at Seelayampatti in Theni district, where he had gone on two days leave to spend time with his family. Natesan, who joined the force in 1999, complained of chest pain around 5 p.m. and became unconscious. Though he was rushed to a government hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The last rites will be held at his village with police honours on Friday, said sources. Natesan was working at the Peelamedu station from February this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US