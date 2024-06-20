GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore City Police inaugurate exhibition for families of its personnel

Updated - June 20, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police inaugurated a four-day exhibition on June 20 at the Police Recruit School ground to provide a platform for the families of constables and other field-level personnel to generate income and learn more about acquiring property.

The event has been organised in response to multiple requests from police families seeking assistance in purchasing houses as investment. “Several banks and real estate companies have set up stalls to assist families in learning about home loans, properties to invest in, and more,” said V. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner.

Eight to ten stalls have been set up for this purpose, along with an additional three to five stalls where police families can exhibit their businesses. These include the sale of apparels, artworks, homemade soaps, cosmetic products, and organic cooking oil.

Further, the expo features yoga classes for the families till June 23 when the event concludes. On June 21, police personnel will participate in a group yoga session for International Yoga Day.

