Coimbatore City Police imposes over ₹3 lakh in fines on tobacco sellers during ‘special drive’

February 17, 2024 - COIMBATORE

In a recent effort to tackle illegal sale of tobacco products to college and school-going students, the Coimbatore City Police, in collaboration with law enforcement teams, conducted a ‘special drive’ from October 29, 2023, to February 14, 2024. The drive aimed to address the widespread availability of banned tobacco items in small shops across the city.

During the operation, a total of 1,311 shops were inspected to identify and crackdown on the sale of banned tobacco products. Authorities seized 514.547 kg of banned items available in the market. The approximate value of the confiscated products was put at ₹5.14 lakh.

“Particularly concerning was the discovery of 47 shops selling the banned ‘Cool Lip’ brand,” an official said. From these establishments, authorities confiscated 17.57 kg of Cool Lip products, valued at approximately ₹17,570.

As part of the enforcement efforts, compounding penalties were imposed on 57 establishments found violating tobacco sale regulations. In total, fines amounting to ₹3.35 lakh were levied on the offenders. Additionally, 217 shops were closed down in collaboration with police teams across the city.

“The success of the drive underscores the importance of proactive law enforcement measures in safeguarding public health and curtailing the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. This is an ongoing effort because products keep coming into the market and such drives are just one part of the multi-level initiative,” Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan told The Hindu.

Further, police officials have conducted over 10 meetings with college managements in the city, to raise awareness about tobacco and drug consumption among students and to encourage colleges to counsel students in need of help. “This can only be achieved with cooperation from colleges. The aim is to rehabilitate affected students and not just punishing them,” Mr. Balakrishnan added.

