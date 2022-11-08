Personnel from the Coimbatore city police get hands-on training in operation of drones

The Police Department, on a pilot basis, will explore the possibilities of using drones for vehicle tracking at Lakshmi Mills junction in Coimbatore city, says City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan

The Coimbatore City Police, in partnership with a private concern, conducted a hands-on training programme in simulation and operation of drones for the police personnel on Tuesday.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurated the programme at the DG Institute of Drones along with Deputy Commissioner (South) N. Silambarasan. Twenty police personnel participated in the programme. The trainers from the institute explained the operation of various kinds of drones.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Balakrishnan said, “technology is neutral, and the purpose depends on the user. Police have to use it positively to track down the accused. Drone technology can be better used to track moving vehicles and inaccessible areas during night hours.”

He also explained to the police personnel about the thermal imaging cameras used in drones.

The unmanned aerial vehicles are an effective medium to maintain law and order, and to track criminals and vehicles, said the Commissioner. He urged the trainees to give suggestions for better usage of technology in the Department of Police. For vehicle tracking on a pilot basis, the department would explore the possibilities of using drones at Lakshmi Mills junction, he added.

He told the reporters, though the Coimbatore car blast case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the city police would continue to do de-radicalisation programmes with the help of Ulemas.