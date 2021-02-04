Coimbatore

Coimbatore City Police get two mobile toilets

One of the two mobile toilets allotted for Coimbatore City police.  

The City Police have got two mobile toilets for the use of personnel when they are deployed on duty at places that lack rest rooms.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan handed over the keys of the two modified vans to A. Sitrarasu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Armed Reserve, in the presence of R. Ramesh Krishnan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Section), Coimbatore City, on Saturday.

The vans, together worth around ₹47 lakh, have both western and Indian toilets.

According to Mr. Sitrarasu, one van is for women which is equipped with two western toilets, two Indian toilets and a dressing room.

The other van is for men which has three western toilets and two Indian toilets. The vans can store 1,000 litres of water.

“The mobile toilets will be of great use for the personnel when they are deployed for bandobusts, public meetings and other duties at places with limited or no access to toilets. The facility will be more useful to women police personnel,” said Mr. Sitrarasu.

The collection tank of the mobile toilets can be drained to septic tanks or treatment plants through a valve.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 12:47:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-city-police-get-two-mobile-toilets/article33744206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY