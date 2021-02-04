Coimbatore City Police get two mobile toilets

The City Police have got two mobile toilets for the use of personnel when they are deployed on duty at places that lack rest rooms.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan handed over the keys of the two modified vans to A. Sitrarasu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Armed Reserve, in the presence of R. Ramesh Krishnan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Section), Coimbatore City, on Saturday.

The vans, together worth around ₹47 lakh, have both western and Indian toilets.

According to Mr. Sitrarasu, one van is for women which is equipped with two western toilets, two Indian toilets and a dressing room.

The other van is for men which has three western toilets and two Indian toilets. The vans can store 1,000 litres of water.

“The mobile toilets will be of great use for the personnel when they are deployed for bandobusts, public meetings and other duties at places with limited or no access to toilets. The facility will be more useful to women police personnel,” said Mr. Sitrarasu.

The collection tank of the mobile toilets can be drained to septic tanks or treatment plants through a valve.