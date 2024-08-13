Coimbatore city police get one-day custody of ‘Savukku’ Shankar

The Race Course police in Coimbatore city on Tuesday got a one-day custody of YouTuber A. Shankar, alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar.

The third judicial magistrate court in Coimbatore granted the police the custody of Mr. Shankar as part of their investigation into a case registered against him and YouTuber Felix Gerald in May.

The case pertains to the alleged derogatory remarks they made against freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in an interview posted on Mr. Gerald’s YouTube channel Red Pix 24x7 in October 2023. They were booked for offences under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and its two sub-sections, 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation team sought a three-day custody of Mr. Shankar. However, the court granted a custody of only one day, and directed the police to produce him before it at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.