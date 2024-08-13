GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore city police get one-day custody of ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Published - August 13, 2024 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar being escorted by the police in Coimbatore on Tuesday. 

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar being escorted by the police in Coimbatore on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Race Course police in Coimbatore city on Tuesday got a one-day custody of YouTuber A. Shankar, alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar.

The third judicial magistrate court in Coimbatore granted the police the custody of Mr. Shankar as part of their investigation into a case registered against him and YouTuber Felix Gerald in May.

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar held again under Goondas Act

The case pertains to the alleged derogatory remarks they made against freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in an interview posted on Mr. Gerald’s YouTube channel Red Pix 24x7 in October 2023. They were booked for offences under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and its two sub-sections, 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

Madras High Court quashes ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s detention under Goondas Act

The investigation team sought a three-day custody of Mr. Shankar. However, the court granted a custody of only one day, and directed the police to produce him before it at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.