Coimbatore

Coimbatore City Police get high-end vehicle

The police vehicle at the office of the Commissioner of Police in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Staff Reporter Coimbatore 27 December 2021 20:59 IST
Updated: 27 December 2021 21:00 IST

To be used for community policing and for awareness programmes

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday received a high-end police vehicle with audio-visual equipment to raise awareness on crimes against women and children.

Sources said that this was one of the two vehicles flagged off by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on December 6 in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Police has allocated one vehicle for the Greater Chennai Police and other for the Coimbatore City Police.

With an estimated worth of ₹ 40 lakh, the vehicle is fitted with a large LED screen on its side, which would be used to screen pre-loaded videos related to the prevention of sexual harassment of women and children. The vehicle is also equipped with high-quality speakers and CCTV cameras, the sources said.

Advertising
Advertising

The vehicle is likely to be used for community policing and for awareness programmes in public places and educational institutions. It will travel across the district.

Comments
More In Coimbatore
Read more...