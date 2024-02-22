GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore City Police get electric autorickshaws for patrols under CSR funding

February 22, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan flagging off electric autorickshaws for patrols on Thursday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan flagging off electric autorickshaws for patrols on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore City Police have received three electric autorickshaws that were sponsored by three companies under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan flagged off the patrol vehicles in the presence of Deputy Commissioners of Police (Headquarters) R. Sughasini, senior officials and representatives from CSR contributors.

According to the police, three electric autorickshaws were procured using a total of ₹30 lakh that was received as CSR contributions from the City Union Bank, Anaamalai’s Group and Sri Mahasakthi Auto Agencies.

Mr. Balakrishan said the new vehicles would improve the patrolling in the city. They would be used to conduct patrols along narrow lanes.

The vehicles with additional fittings, including public addressing system and siren, will be used by three police stations in the city. Emergency numbers of the police control room, women’s helpline, childline and cybercrime toll free have been displayed on the vehicles. The police have plans to purchase two more similar vehicles using CSR contributions.

