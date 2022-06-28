Coimbatore city police freeze bank accounts of drug peddlers

The Coimbatore City Police have frozen the bank accounts of 35 persons who were involved in sale of ganja, gutka and other banned tobacco products.

A press release issued by the police said that a total of 40 bank accounts related to 35 persons were frozen by the police on Tuesday. As many as 120 cases were registered so far in this year, in which 184 persons were arrested. Three people who were involved in illicit drug trade were detained under the Goondas Act, the release said.

The police also said that grievances from the public should be addressed immediately at the police station level. A copy of Community Service Register (CSR) receipt or First Information Report (FIR) has to be served to the complainant. People can send their grievances to the higher-level officers in the city if their complaints were not taken. People can also submit their grievances to the City Police Commissioner from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at his office, the release said.