Coimbatore City Police form area committees with public participation

The Coimbatore City police have come up with an initiative to form area committees to address the gap between the police and the public and to prevent law and order issues in the city.

On Saturday, 19 such area committees were formed with public participation within the limits of Podanur and Ramanathapuram police stations. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan was present at the inaugural event.

“Retired police officials, social activists, teachers, ex-military personnel and people would become part of the committee,” said E Sathish Kumar, Assistant Commissioner.

He also added that the police personnel in charge of an area should coordinate with the area committee members to get the details of various places. A WhatsApp group would be formed with the committee members and CCTV cameras in the area have to be monitored periodically, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) N. Silambarasan, said that with the support of the people, police can perform their duties in a more speedy manner. As many as 150 members of area committees took part in the event.