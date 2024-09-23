ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore City Police felicitate woman for handing over cash found on road

Published - September 23, 2024 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Monday felicitated a woman who found a bundle of currency on the road during her routine walk, and handed it over to the police.

The police said that C.S. Nirmala, 41, a homemaker from Balaji Nagar at Siddhapudur, won appreciation for her honesty. She found ₹50,000 while going for a walk along with her mother Saratha on Dr. Balasundaram Road around 8 p.m. on September 20. Ms. Nirmala handed over the cash to the Race Course Inspector R. Arjun Kumar the next morning.

She was invited to the office of the Commissioner on Monday, and Mr. Balakrishnan presented her a certificate of appreciation. The Race Course police were in the efforts to identify and verify the person who lost the money.

