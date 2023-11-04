Coimbatore City Police, Corporation make arrangements for parking and changes in traffic pattern ahead of Deepavali

November 04, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore City Police and the Corporation have come up with parking arrangements and changes in traffic pattern to handle the rush of festival shoppers.

In view of Deepavali, a large number of people visit commercial areas such as Oppanakkara Street, Big Bazaar Street, Gandhipuram, Cross Cut Road, 100 feet road, D.B. Road and T.V. Samy Road.

The police have requested people visiting Oppanakkara Street, and Town Hall to park their vehicles at the paid facility created by the civic body opposite Ukkadam Police Station.

Those from Perur Road and Mettuppalayam Road, bound for Oppanakkara Street and Town Hall, are requested to park their vehicles at the facility created at Big Bazaar Street - Raja Street junction.

Those from Mettuppalayam Road, Sathyamangalam Road, and Tiruchi Road, bound for shops on Cross Cut Road, are requested to make use of the parking facility at the Corporation school near the North Coimbatore flyover or the prison grounds in Gandhipuram.

Taking into account the rush of vehicles, light motor vehicles from Ukkadam bound for R.S. Puram, Mettuppalayam Road and Thadagam Road are requested to avoid using Oppanakkara Street and instead take the Vysial Street, Sullivan Street and Gandhi Park and proceed further.

Similarly, light motor vehicles from Gandhipuram bound for North Coimbatore flyover are requested to avoid Cross Cut Road and instead take the 100 ft road and the North Coimbatore flyover near the power house or Sivanananda Colony route and proceed further.

Strict action would be taken against those who park their vehicles obstructing traffic flow, the police said.

