Coimbatore City Police Commissioner’s grievance redress meeting on first, third Wednesdays

Coimbatore City Police will conduct grievance redress meetings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays every month as announced by the Chief Minister. The Police Commissioner will attend the meeting and receive petitions from the public. A release from Coimbatore City Police said that the first grievance redress meeting will be held on June 22. The Commissioner had already stated that he would receive petitions from the public from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on all days and any time in case of emergency situations.