GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore City Police, colleges join hands for ‘no helmet, no entry’ initiative

Published - October 07, 2024 09:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (fourth right) launching ‘no helmet, no entry’ initiative on Monday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (fourth right) launching ‘no helmet, no entry’ initiative on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police and managements of colleges situated on Avinashi Road have joined hands to ensure compliance to wearing helmet by students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan convened a meeting of principals and representatives from the managements of colleges that are located on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore city limits.

Mr. Balakrishnan put forward the ‘no helmet, no entry’ initiative, which managements of all the institutions, who took part in the meeting, unanimously agreed and assured to implement at the earliest.

Under the initiative, the institutions will display ‘no helmet, no entry’ boards prominently at their gates and the security guards will not permit two-wheeler riders who do not wear helmet.

According to the police, the initiative will be expanded to institutions that are located on other major roads in the city. After being implemented in all colleges in the city, the initiative would be expanded to schools, government and private establishments, industries, malls, shopping complexes and two-wheeler parking yards in the city.

Managements of institutions and industries have been appealed to implement the initiative on their campuses, as they also have the responsibility of ensuring safety of their students and employees, said the police.

Published - October 07, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / police / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.