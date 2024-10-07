Coimbatore City Police, colleges join hands for ‘no helmet, no entry’ initiative

The Coimbatore City Police and managements of colleges situated on Avinashi Road have joined hands to ensure compliance to wearing helmet by students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan convened a meeting of principals and representatives from the managements of colleges that are located on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore city limits.

Mr. Balakrishnan put forward the ‘no helmet, no entry’ initiative, which managements of all the institutions, who took part in the meeting, unanimously agreed and assured to implement at the earliest.

Under the initiative, the institutions will display ‘no helmet, no entry’ boards prominently at their gates and the security guards will not permit two-wheeler riders who do not wear helmet.

According to the police, the initiative will be expanded to institutions that are located on other major roads in the city. After being implemented in all colleges in the city, the initiative would be expanded to schools, government and private establishments, industries, malls, shopping complexes and two-wheeler parking yards in the city.

Managements of institutions and industries have been appealed to implement the initiative on their campuses, as they also have the responsibility of ensuring safety of their students and employees, said the police.