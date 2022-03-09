Coimbatore City Police clock fastest response time in January

The average time taken by the patrol teams to reach the location was 2.59 minutes

Of late, motorists get to see the new bright red patrol vehicles of the police that are on the move on city roads. They are the latest additions to the fleet of Coimbatore City Police that boast of having the best response time in attending to emergency calls in Tamil Nadu.

According to the City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar, the average time taken by the City Police to reach a spot after receiving an emergency call to the control room was 2.59 minutes in the month of January, the fastest response time in the State.

The modern control room of Coimbatore City Police receives details of emergency calls from the master control room in Chennai, where calls made to 100 are attended and recorded.

Staff at the city police control room check the locations of the patrol vehicles using GPS tracker and pass the distress call details over the walkie-talkie. The average time taken by the patrol teams to reach the location was 2.59 minutes in January.

At present, City Police have 24 four-wheel patrol vehicles including the 17 new ones. As Saravanampatti, Singanallur and Peelamedu police stations have vast jurisdictions, they were provided two patrol vehicles each to improve the response time.

While Coimbatore Police ranked first, Karur District Police stood second with a response time of 3.12 minutes and Thoothukudi District Police in the third position with a response time of 3.17 minutes in January.