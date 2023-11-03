HamberMenu
Coimbatore City Police call for safe handling of firecrackers during Deepavali celebrations

Firecrackers should not be burst on roads or highways, near fuel stations, transformers and near places that are demarcated as silent zones such as hospitals, nursing homes, courts and educational institutions, the police say

November 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Firecrackers should be burst only from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of Deepavali.

Firecrackers should be burst only from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of Deepavali. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Coimbatore City Police have urged the public to handle firecrackers safely while celebrating Deepavali. The police have granted temporary licences to 376 persons to sell firecrackers during the festival season. Surprise inspections will be conducted to check for violations.

According to the police, sale and use of fireworks that fall in the category of ‘green firecrackers’ alone will be permitted. Stalls selling firecrackers should have all safety measures. Firecrackers that produce sound less than 125 decibels (dB) should alone be sold and used.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court and instructions from Tamil Nadu government, firecrackers should be burst only during the two hours window — from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — on the day of Deepavali.

The police said that firing of skyrockets in thickly populated areas and near high-rise buildings is not permitted. Similarly, firecrackers should not be burst on roads or highways, near fuel stations, transformers and near places that are demarcated as silent zones such as hospitals, nursing homes, courts and educational institutions.

The police have appealed to the public to follow safety instructions given by the manufacturers, which are normally printed on firecrackers boxes. Children should be allowed to handle firecrackers only under the guidance of elders.

Numbers to be contacted in case of emergencies

In case of emergencies, contact city police at 0422-2300970, 81900-00100 (WhatsApp) or 100, the government ambulance service at 108, the fire and rescue services at 101, Coimbatore south (0422-2300101), Coimbatore north (0422-2450101), Peelamedu (0422-2595101) and Ganapathy (0422-2511001) in Coimbatore city.

Fire stations

Other fire stations in Coimbatore district can be reached at Mettupalayam (04254-222299), Annur (04254-264101), Sulur (0422-2689101), Thondamuthur (0422-2617101), Kinathukadavu (04259-226101), Periyanaickenpalayam (04259-2695101), and Kovaipudur (0422-2606101), Pollachi (04259-223333) and Valparai (04253-222444).

