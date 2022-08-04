Coimbatore city police bust Bengaluru-based racket for cheating many offering escort services 

August 04, 2022 18:45 IST

The Coimbatore City Police have busted a Bengaluru-based racket that cheated many people by luring them by showing photos of women through a portal which offers free classifieds. Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan told media persons on Wednesday that a special team of police busted the racket and arrested 12 persons, including its kingpin Rizwan. The accused published photos of women on the portal, Locanto, and lured people by offering escort services at various locations in the city. According to the police, the addresses given in the classifieds were fake and people who had paid cash to the accused for the escort services were cheated. The racket came under the radar of the police after an 84-year-old man, who takes care of the maintenance of an apartment on Sowripalayam road in the city, lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police in June. The man complained that many people approached the security guard of the apartment and demanded to let them in to meet a woman. The visitors claimed that they had paid money to meet the woman at the said apartment. The complainant found that the woman, photos of whom were shown by the visitors, was not residing in the apartment. The police registered a case on June 29 and collected statements of those who were cheated by the racket. They arrested B. Sabarinathan (26), D. Kumaravel (26) from Krishnapuram in Karur district and a 24-year-old woman from Kanyakumari district on July 29. Other members of the racket, including Rizwan, were arrested during subsequent investigation. The police seized 10 SIM cards from the accused. Mr. Balakrishnan added that the police have intensified the crackdown on ganja and other narcotic substances in the city. A team has been sent to Rajasthan to investigate the flow of a chocolate, which is suspected to be containing ganja, into the city, he said.