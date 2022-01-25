Coimbatore city police books over 350 Hindu Munnani workers for protest over student’s death

Coimbatore

25 January 2022 23:02 IST

A total of 361 Hindu Munnani workers, including district level office-bearers, were booked by the city police for staging protests at various locations on Monday demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Lavanya, a class XII student from Michaelpatti in Thanjavur, who died by suicide on January 19.

The protesters alleged that the girl ended her life following “religious conversion attempt”. They demanded the arrest of those involved in her death and a CBI investigation into the incident. The cases were registered against the workers by Kattoor police (15), Ramanathapuram police (157), Selvapuram police (150), Podanur police (20) and Saravanampatti police (19).

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Advertising

Advertising

Woman booked for remarks against Arjun Sampath

The Variety Hall police have booked a woman, coordinator of ‘Q7 TV’ channel, for alleged derogatory remarks against Hindu Makkal Katchi (Tamilagam) leader Arjun Sampath.

The police said that a case was registered against the channel coordinator Faridha for offences under Sections 153 A (1) (a) and 505 (2) of the IPC for promoting enmity between different groups. According to the police, sub-inspector Arulperumal happened to see her speech in the channel and he lodged a complaint. The police said that Ms. Faridha’s speech about Mr. Sampath was derogatory in nature and it could create communal disharmony.