Coimbatore City police begin probe into thefts at houses

February 04, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The City Police have registered two cases and are on the lookout for unknown persons, who committed thefts in the same locality near Singanallur on Friday.

According to the police, S. Asharani, who is working as a nurse and residing alone at L.G. Nagar in Irugur went to stay at her mother’s house on Thursday night.

When she returned to her house, she found the front door of the house broke open and 3.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing.

Similarly, A. Kathirvel of L.G. Nagar, a businessman, locked his house and went out on Thursday. The next morning he found that some unknown persons had broke open the door and took away three sovereigns of gold jewellery.

The Singanallur police registered two cases regarding the incidents under Sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. The police also collected samples of the fingerprints and are on the lookout for the accused.

