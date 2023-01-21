Coimbatore city police arrests a man on cheating charges

January 21, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police registered six cases against a man on the charges of cheating and arrested him on Saturday.

According to the police, R. Gopi, 40, a native of Sowripalayam in the city purchased 50 tins of coconut oil from M. Senthilkumar, 40 of Anaimalai. After purchasing the oil, he failed to pay the amount. Mr. Senthilkumar lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police.

During investigation, the police found that Gopi was involved in purchasing oil and corn powder from various traders and settled the amount through cheque. When the traders encash the cheque, they come to know that the cheque has bounced.

Police said that he has cheated six persons to the tune of ₹6.62 lakh. The police booked him under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Gold chain robbed

In another incident, the Race Course Police are on the lookout for unidentified persons, who were involved in a robbery.

R. Shalini, a native of Puliyakulam in the city, was working as an accountant in a private hospital. On Friday, when she was travelling in a bus, unidentified persons took away 2.5 sovereigns of gold chain from her near Lakshmi Mill Junction. A case was registered under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.