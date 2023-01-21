ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore city police arrests a man on cheating charges

January 21, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

N. Sai Charan

The Coimbatore City Police registered six cases against a man on the charges of cheating and arrested him on Saturday.

According to the police, R. Gopi, 40, a native of Sowripalayam in the city purchased 50 tins of coconut oil from M. Senthilkumar, 40 of Anaimalai. After purchasing the oil, he failed to pay the amount. Mr. Senthilkumar lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police.

During investigation, the police found that Gopi was involved in purchasing oil and corn powder from various traders and settled the amount through cheque. When the traders encash the cheque, they come to know that the cheque has bounced.

Police said that he has cheated six persons to the tune of ₹6.62 lakh. The police booked him under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gold chain robbed

In another incident, the Race Course Police are on the lookout for unidentified persons, who were involved in a robbery.

R. Shalini, a native of Puliyakulam in the city, was working as an accountant in a private hospital. On Friday, when she was travelling in a bus, unidentified persons took away 2.5 sovereigns of gold chain from her near Lakshmi Mill Junction. A case was registered under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US