Coimbatore City Police arrest proclaimed offender a decade

September 24, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A special team of the Coimbatore City Police has arrested a man who was declared as a proclaimed offender for not appearing before a court for his alleged involvement in a murder in 2011. The arrested has been identified as C. Vellaichamy (43) alias Das alias Kumar, a native of Bharathipuram near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district.

The police said that Vellaichamy, who was arrested in a murder case within the limits of the Peelamedu police station, absconded after coming out from prison on conditional bail on December 13, 2011. A court in Coimbatore declared him as a proclaimed offender on August 12, 2016, after he failed to appear before it.

The police submitted a chargesheet against two other accused in the case and the court awarded them life imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 each on April 9, 2018.

A special team was recently formed to trace and arrest Vellaichamy. The team headed by inspector Tamilarasu arrested him on September 18 and he was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.