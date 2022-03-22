Coimbatore City Police arrest former teacher accused of abduction, sexual harassment  

March 22, 2022 00:45 IST

The 40-year-old man, a native of Salem, was arrested from Tirupati by a special team

Coimbatore City Police on Monday arrested a former school teacher who was allegedly involved in the abduction and sexual harassment of a minor girl from the city.

C. Manimaran (40), a native of Thedavur in Salem district against whom the police had issued a lookout notice last year, was arrested from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh by a special team.

The Saravanampatti police arrested him for offences under Sections 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 11 (Sexual harassment) and 12 (Punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that Manimaran had been visiting the residence of the 16-year-old girl to take mathematics tuition. She was reported missing on July 30, 2021. According to the police, Manimaran took the girl to a few places including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Puducherry and Madurai. He, along with the girl, moved to a rented house at Suchindram in Kanyakumari in October 2021. The man became close to the house owner’s 19-year-old daughter and took her to Tirupati along with the minor girl on December 31, 2021. The 19-year-old girl contacted her friend a few days ago and narrated her ordeal. The friend in turn informed the girl’s parents who passed the information to the police. Special teams from Kanyakumari and Coimbatore went to Tirupati early on Monday. They managed to trace the location of the accused and arrested him. The two girls were rescued.

The police had said last year while issuing a lookout circular against Manimaran that he used to work in a government school and he was ousted from the service due to alleged misdeeds. Also accused of cheating many people in an investment fraud, Manimaran had been living with his second wife in Salem till April 19, 2019. He allegedly absconded from Salem in May 2019 and moved to Saravanampatti in Coimbatore where he started taking private tuitions for schoolchildren.