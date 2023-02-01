Coimbatore city police arrest five persons for series of thefts

February 01, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police arrested five persons of the same family for committing a series of thefts in the city.

The arrested have been identified as Divakar, 26, Kannaiyah, 30, Parvathy, 67, Muthamma, 23, and Geetha, 24, all from the same family and native of the Madurai district.

Based on the instruction from City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, the police formed special teams and conducted searches in crowded places. Police increased the vigil in railway stations, bus stands, and commercial streets in the city.

On Tuesday, when a special team of the R.S Puram police was on patrol in Ukkadam, they questioned five persons standing at the bus stop on suspicion and found that they were involved in a series of theft on bus passengers.

During investigation, the police found more than 10 cases were pending against them in various police stations in the city and arrested them. The police also recovered 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them.

The police also formed two more special teams in Race Course and Sai Baba Colony police stations and appealed to the people to be vigilant while travelling in public transport.

In another incident, the Race Course police, on the alert of a shopkeeper in Paapanaickenpalayam, arrested Thiyagarajan, 35, who took videos of women coming to the grocery shop in an obscene manner. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Jewellery recovered

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested a man, who was involved in a series of house burglaries and recovered gold jewellery from him.

When the Thudiyalur police were conducting regular vehicle checks, the police intercepted a man on suspicion and found that B. Karthikeyan, 30, a native of Appanaickenpalayam in the city, was involved in a series of house burglaries in the past

Four cases were pending against him, the police said, and recovered 28.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery, a two-wheeler, and ₹1.5 lakh cash from him. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Case registered

The Tiruppur City Police registered a case against three persons, who assaulted their neighbours near Kovilvazhi.

According to the police, K. Murugan, a native of Pudhupillayar Nagar near Kovilvazhi, lodged a complaint with the Nallur police in which he said he was living with his family members and running a garment company in his house.

Meanwhile, a problem broke out between Chinnasamy, a neighbour, and the family of Murugan on dumping domestic waste.

On Tuesday, Chinnasamy and his friends went to Murugan’s house and assaulted the family with sticks, in which they sustained injuries, the police said. Murugan and his sister Maheshwari were admitted to Tiruppur Government Hospital. The Nallur police registered a case against Chinnasamy, Gugan, and Vignesh regarding the incident.