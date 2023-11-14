November 14, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have arrested a total of 440 drug peddlers in the past 10 months. The police seized 165.7 kg of ganja and 4,638 tablets of prescription drugs from them, said a statement.

According to the city police, these 440 peddlers, mostly involved in selling ganja, were arrested in 243 cases. There were 169 such cases in 2022 and 116 in 2021. This year alone, the police have frozen bank accounts of 16 drug peddlers.

During the investigations of some of the crimes this year, the police found strong links between drug peddlers and rowdy elements in the city. Investigations revealed that the 14 persons arrested by the police in connection with the murder of G. Gokul (24) of Kavundampalayam near the combined court complex in Coimbatore on February 13 this year were into drug peddling. They found their income primarily from selling ganja and other drugs. Provisions of the Goondas Act were invoked against six of them.

The police also expanded the investigation to local peddlers, who had received drugs from the 14 accused, and those who aided them. More than 150 local peddlers and their associates, including a woman, were arrested in over 50 cases, said the statement.

In May this year, the Saravanampatti police arrested Grade-I constable P. Sridhar (33) attached to the Race Course police station, and lawyer Ashik Ali (26) of Tipu Nagar at Ponnammapet in Salem district on charges of aiding and having links with seven history-sheeters who were held with methamphetamine in April. Six of them were detained under the Goondas Act.

According to the police, 32 persons arrested for drug peddling in city limits were awarded punishment by courts this year.