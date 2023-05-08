HamberMenu
Coimbatore City Police and PSG Tech develop drone-mounted tear gas launcher for riot control

The drone was developed by the Department of Robotics and Automation at the PSG College of Technology with the guidance of the police. The device with a 12 megapixel camera and a maximum flight range of 2 km can fly at a maximum altitude of 50 metres

May 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Managing Trustee of PSG and Sons’ Charities L. Gopalakrishnan (second right) handing over the remote control of the drone-mounted tear gas launcher to Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Monday.

Managing Trustee of PSG and Sons’ Charities L. Gopalakrishnan (second right) handing over the remote control of the drone-mounted tear gas launcher to Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police and the PSG Institute of Technology have jointly developed a drone-based tear smoke launcher that can be used for riot control.

Managing Trustee of PSG and Sons’ Charities L. Gopalakrishnan handed over the tear gas launcher to Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Monday. A drill was held at the parade ground of the Armed Reserve (AR), Coimbatore city, on Monday to test the device’s capability and precision in launching tear gas grenades.

According to the police, the tear gas launcher can carry four tear smoke grenades. 

Mr. Balakrishnan said the device would help the police launch tear gas grenades with precision during riots. A two-week-long training on handling the device would be given to the police soon. Several drills would also be held after the training, he said.

The drone was developed by the Department of Robotics and Automation at the PSG College of Technology with the guidance of the police. The drone weighs 13 kg without payload and it can carry payload up to 10.25 kg. The device with a 12 megapixel camera and a maximum flight range of 2 km can fly at a maximum altitude of 50 metres.

Deputy Commissioners of Police K. Shanmugam (south), R. Sughasini (headquarters), N. Mathivanan (traffic), Assistant Commissioner of Police (AR) A. Sekar and Professor B. Vinod from PSG College of Technology were present during the drill.  

