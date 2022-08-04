Coimbatore city meat traders protest against abattoir fee hike

The Hindu Bureau August 04, 2022 16:24 IST

During the general council meeting for the month of July, the civic body has passed two resolutions cancelling the lease for the slaughter houses in Sathy road and Chettipalayam road, and took direct administrative control

Coimbatore City meat traders staging a protest against abattoir fee hike near Athupalam, on August 4, 2022 | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Meat traders across the city, on Thursday, shut their shops and staged a demonstration near Athupalam, against the hike in abattoir fee collection by the Coimbatore Corporation. A member of Coimbatore City Meat Traders’ Association told: “On July 20, the civic body has shut the Sathy road slaughter house owing to non-payment of tender fee by the lessee. During the general council meeting for the month of July, the civic body has passed two resolutions cancelling the lease for the slaughter houses in Sathy road (ward 48) and Chettipalayam road (ward 99), and took direct administrative control.” Also Read Coimbatore Corporation shuts abattoir on Sathy road As per the revised prices, Rs. 100 would be charged for slaughtering of small animals and Rs 250 for big animals. Earlier, the traders were paying Rs. 5 for small and Rs. 10 big animals. The traders also alleged, because of this hike, more than 400 meat shops across the city would be affected. Since meat serves as protein rich food especially for lower income groups and daily wagers, the price hike would eventually affect the end consumers, they added. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said, the corporation would continue to operate the slaughter house till the completion of fresh tender. The fee hike should have been done periodically in the past. The rates were not increased for the past 15 years because of which there exists an imbalance in fee collection, he added.



