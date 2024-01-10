January 10, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The cyber crime police of Coimbatore city on Wednesday arrested two men on charges of cheating many persons of several lakh of rupees through an online marketplace, by misusing Aadhaar cards of others.

The arrested have been identified as P. Ramesh (30), an engineering graduate from Kottaimedu Street in Nagapattinam, and G. Adharsh (22) of R.G. Pudur Street at P.N. Pudur in Coimbatore.

The police said the accused posted advertisements of vehicles and other materials on online marketplace Olx. The duo used copies of Aadhaar cards of others to make the buyers believe that they are genuine sellers.

Several buyers transferred their money to the accused as advance for purchasing vehicles and other products, following which the latter would switch their mobile numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cybercrime inspector P.A. Arun said the accused had eight cases registered against them across Tamil Nadu, including three in Coimbatore. Around 20 people have lodged complaints against the accused through the online complaint facility of the National Crime Records Bureau.

The accused were arrested from Bengaluru and were brought to Coimbatore. The police produced them before a court and were remanded in judicial custody.

“We suspect that the duo has cheated several more people. Those who have been duped by the accused are requested to approach the Coimbatore city cybercrime station,” said the inspector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.