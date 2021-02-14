Coimbatore city comes under security blanket

Over 1,800 police personnel deployed in view of 23rd anniversary of serial blasts

Coimbatore city came under a heavy security blanket on Sunday with over 1,800 police personnel deployed at various points in view of the 23rd anniversary of the serial blasts that killed 58 persons here on February 14, 1998.

Sources in the city police said that police personnel were deployed at 48 points across the city including places of worship, bus terminuses and other public places. As many as 11 check posts were set up to monitor the vehicles on Sunday.

No untoward incidents were reported.

Special Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Rajesh Das, who visited Coimbatore on Saturday, discussed the security arrangements with Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Periaiah and DIG (Coimbatore range) K.S. Narenthiran Nayar during a meeting, according to the sources.