Coimbatore city based doctor gets award
A city-based ophthalmologist received the Honorary Fellow of All India Collegium of Ophthalmology Award (FAICO).
Dr. Chitra Ramamurthy, Medical Director of The Eye Foundation and Chairperson of Academic Research Committee of All India Ophthalmological Society, received the FAICO Award from actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, at All India Ophthalmological Society’s 80th annual conference in Mumbai, for her contributions in Ophthalmology, a release noted.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.