Coimbatore city based doctor gets award

A city-based ophthalmologist received the Honorary Fellow of All India Collegium of Ophthalmology Award (FAICO).

Dr. Chitra Ramamurthy, Medical Director of The Eye Foundation and Chairperson of Academic Research Committee of All India Ophthalmological Society, received the FAICO Award from actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, at All India Ophthalmological Society’s 80th annual conference in Mumbai, for her contributions in Ophthalmology, a release noted.