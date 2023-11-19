HamberMenu
Coimbatore chokes in dust due to delay in UGD, road works

November 19, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Motorists in Coimbatore face an issue in the form of dust which has led to reduced visibility on roads. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The ongoing SUEZ drinking water project and underground drainage (UGD) works in Coimbatore city are resulting in increase of fine dust particles, posing challenge to motorists and residents.

Residents in various wards have raised concerns about debris scattered due to digging to lay pipes and the lack of prompt action by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation in re-laying roads to address the issue.

G. Ravindran, residing on Bharathi Park Road in Sai Baba Colony, said, “Beyond the challenges posed by damaged roads, the constant rise of dust from moving vehicles adds to the difficulty for motorists, impairing visibility. Due to the inhalation of dust particles, my asthma problem has aggravated. The residents have been asked to wear masks, but that does not help.”

Suma Mary, a motorist in Ukkadam, said dust had multiplied after the UGD works began. Similar observations have been made by residents in Ganapathy, Peelamedu, G. V. Residency, and Sowripalayam, where UGD pipes are being laid for the last three months.

Sarala Vaidyanathan, a resident of Meena Estate in Sowripalayam, said, “Initially, the road undergoes excavation for the installation of UGD pipes. After a month, further digging is carried out to connect each house. Subsequently, when it’s time for new road construction, we are informed about the necessity to lay SUEZ water connections, resulting in an additional six-month delay before road works can begin.”

Corporation engineers from the East and North zones told The Hindu the initiation of contract work in wards lacking SUEZ connections could be delayed up to six months. “At present, we are taking measures to pile excavated debris along roadsides while ensuring it remains moist to prevent airborne dust. Additionally, we are relying on rain to aid in settling the dust,” a Corporation official said.

