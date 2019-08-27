Coimbatore Chief Education Officer watches Education TV channel with students

Following the launch of Kalvi tholaikkaatchi (Education TV), Coimbatore Chief Education Officer R. Murugan watched the channel with students at CCMA Girls Higher Secondary School on Raja Street here on Monday.

The channel, which was launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai, was broadcast to the students at the school via Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV (TACTV).

Along with Mr. Murugan, 75 students between Class I and V watched the channel between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

K. Kannan, Assistant District Project Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, was also present.

A total of 65 government schools in the district had cable connection as on Monday, according to TACTV sources.

Connections for the rest of the schools were under way, sources added.

Programmes will be telecast on the channel every day from 6 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. The programmes will be broadcast on various topics on school education targeted at students.

The channel will also feature employment-related news and college-related programmes, according to the schedule released by the State government.

In a circular to all the CEOs dated August 24, the Directorate of School Education said that all the schools must upload the photographs of students watching the channel’s launch on Educational Management Information System website.