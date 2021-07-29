Coimbatore-Chennai train to have LHB coaches

A pair of special trains between Chennai and Coimbatore will have the new Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches from Sunday, Salem Division of Southern Railway said in a release on Thursday.

Train No.02675/02676 Chennai Central – Coimbatore – Chennai Central (‘Kovai’) Special Trains will be operated with LHB coaches from August 1. There will be 19 new coaches in total, comprising two AC Chair Cars, 13 Second Class Chair Cars and four General Second Class coaches.

“LHB coaches are safer, more efficient, have higher capacity and provide better riding comfort than conventional coaches,” the release said.

Train No. 02675 will leave Chennai at 6.10 a.m. and arrive at Coimbatore Junction at 2.05 p.m. and Train No. 02676 will leave Coimbatore at 3.15 p.m. and reach Chennai at 11 p.m.