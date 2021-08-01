Coimbatore-Chennai special train gets LHB coaches

Coimbatore

01 August 2021 23:53 IST

Southern Railway commenced the operations of a pair of special trains between Chennai and Coimbatore with new Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches from Sunday.

Train No. 02675 Chennai– Coimbatore special train, which left Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station at 6.10 a.m. on Sunday, arrived at Platform No. 4 of the Coimbatore Junction at 2.05 p.m. Being the inaugural run, the LHB coaches were adorned with decorations. Similarly, Train No. 02676 Coimbatore – Chennai special train with LHB coaches departed from Coimbatore Junction at 3.15 p.m. The pairs of special trains had 19 new coaches in total, comprising two AC Chair Cars, 13 Second Class Chair Cars and four General Second Class coaches.

Railway officials said that nine pairs of trains originating/terminating in Coimbatore Junction have been provided with LHB rakes, so far. These coaches are lighter in weight, have better aesthetics, possess a higher speed potential and better carrying capacity (number of passengers per coach) when compared to the former ICF coaches.

Moreover, LHB coaches have improved safety features such as the anti-climbing system, where the coaches do not climb on top of each other in case of a collision and minimise the possibility of passenger injuries.