Coimbatore-Chennai Intercity Express train gets LHB coaches

The Southern Railway will operate Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches for the train no. 12679/12680 Intercity Express running between Coimbatore and Chennai from December 23 (Monday).

The inaugural run of the train no. 12680 Coimbatore – Chennai Intercity Express with newly inducted LHB coaches will be held at Coimbatore Junction at 6.15 a.m., railway officials from Salem Division told The Hindu. Train No. 12679 Chennai – Coimbatore Intercity Express will also be operated with LHB coaches from Chennai at 2.30 p.m. to Coimbatore on the same day.

With the induction, the express train will have 22 LHB coaches. However, the LHB coaches will have an overall better capacity with LHB sleeper coaches having nearly 10 % additional accommodation than the Integral Coach Factory coaches.

“The most important feature is the safety of LHB coaches,” an official said, as the new coaches are capable of resisting physical damages in case of accidents.

The 22 LHB coaches will comprise two AC chair car coaches, 13 second class coaches, four general second class coaches, a pantry car and two luggage-cum-brake van coach.

Rail activists’ demand

A section of railway activists have demanded that the retired ICF coaches of this Intercity Express train must be used for additional train connectivity from Coimbatore, particularly to the southern districts of the State.

P.C. Krishna Kumar, vice-president of the Pollachi Train Passengers’ Welfare Association petitioned Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan requesting the operation of day time express or passenger trains to Nagercoil, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi using these ICF coaches. According to T. Krishna Balaji, executive council member of the Association, this is a golden opportunity for the Southern Railway to increase connectivity from Coimbatore to southern districts.

S. Ravi, a rail activist, said that the ICF coaches must be used to restore the intercity express to Madurai and other train services which were operated prior to the broad gauge conversion works that started in 2010.

However, railway officials said that these coaches would be used only to replace condemned ICF coaches (which are over 25 years old) in trains as per requirements. No order from Southern Railway has come regarding these coaches, according to officials.