Coimbatore: changes in train services till October 18

In view of engineering works to be carried out between Coimbatore and Podanur Junctions, there will be changes in train services from September 12 to October 18, the Southern Railway said in a statement.

The daily train (06458), scheduled to leave Shoranur Junction at 8.20 a.m. and reach Coimbatore Junction at 11.05 a.m., will be short terminated and run only till Podanur Junction on the above-mentioned dates.

The Coimbatore to Shoranur daily (06459), scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 4.30 p.m., will not run from here. Instead, the train will depart from Podanur Junction at 4.41 p.m. during these 37 days.

Train diversion

A few trains will skip stoppage at Coimbatore Junction. They will be diverted via Irugur Junction and stop at Podanur Junction instead.

Bilaspur Junction – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express (22630) on September 12, 19 and 26, and on October 3, 10 and 17 —scheduled to stop at Coimbatore at 3.42 p.m the next day — will proceed via Irugur to Podanur from September 12 to October 18.

Bilaspur Junction – Tirunelveli Weekly Express (22619) on September 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 11, 18 — scheduled to stop at Coimbatore Junction at 3.42 p.m the next day — will be diverted via Irugur Junction.

Tirunelveli – Dadar Weekly Express (22630) on September 14, 21, 28 and October 5, 12 — supposed to halt at Coimbatore at 3.07 p.m.— will be redirected as well.

Patna–Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express (22670), which runs on Tuesdays and scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 5.02 p.m. on Thursdays will skip the station as well and be diverted.

Secunderabad – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express (07189), which runs on September 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 14, — supposed to stop at Coimbatore at 3.42 p.m the next day— will skip the stoppage and be diverted via Irugur Junction with an additional stoppage at Podanur Junction.