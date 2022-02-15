Coimbatore Central Zone residents demand better traffic management, shifting of markets

The Zone not only has the highest population but also sees high floating population as it houses the city’s commercial establishments

Central Zone, spread over 30.95 sq.km., is the smallest of the five zones in the Coimbatore Corporation. It is less than half the East Zone and almost half of North Zone, but in the number of voters it is the highest with 4.01 lakh.

The highest number of voters indicates the highest population, which is densely packed in the Zone that extends from Ganapathy and Rathinapuri in the north to G.M. Nagar in south and Sivananda Colony in the west to Sowripalayam in the east.

The Zone not only has the highest population but also sees high floating population as it houses the city’s commercial establishments including wholesale markets and offices. The Zone also houses the Corporation’s head office, Valangulam tank, V.O.C. Park and several government offices as it includes the old town area.

As in any old town part of a city, the Central Zone too has its share of the old-town problems, the first of which is congestion. Public space is so much a premium that pavements in front of commercial establishments were illegally rented out on a sq.ft. basis every day, said Jawahar Subramaniam of R.G. Street.

Be it Oppanakara Street or Raja Street or Thomas Street or Vysial Street or R.G. Street there is no space for pedestrians as most of the city’s grocery wholesale shops are concentrated with a few sq.km. The need of the hour, therefore, is shifting the markets – T.K. Market or wholesale fruit market on Karuppa Gounder Street to a place outside the city, he said.

Until such time, the Corporation, Coimbatore City Traffic Police and district administration should regulate the entry and exit of lorries as around 900 lorries move in and out of the area, he added.

In Race Course, the residents’ concern was primarily parking and waste management, said K.R. Dinesh of Race Course and Neighbourhood Association.

Though it is a well-developed area, the solid waste problem is because of roadside eateries that dump waste on streets, he said and added that the model road development work had only accentuated the problem.

In Sowripalayam, the residents wanted the new Council to develop scheme roads to solve the traffic congestion problem. If the Corporation were to develop the Puliakulam Road from the Vinayagar Temple till Perks School Arch Road, it would be an alternative to both Avinashi Road and Trichy Road, said M.M. Nesar, a resident.

The other big-ticket project that the Corporation should take up in the next five years was the Sanganoor Canal development project till Singanallur tank, said R. Raveendran, a resident and civic activist.

The Corporation had taken up only one stretch of the project – from Mettupalayam Road to Sathyamangalam Road. It should extend it till Trichy Road and then Singanallur so that the city residents got an alternative road and the Canal was free of encroachment, he added.