Coimbatore Central Prison starts admitting prisoners directly as COVID-19 situation eases

After a gap of nearly two years, Coimbatore Central Prison administration on Wednesday started admitting new prisoners directly as the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services stopped the practice of sending them to sub-jails for quarantine as a safety measure against COVID-19.

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), told The Hindu that the practice of admitting new prisoners directly resumed based on instructions from the Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for nearly two years, new prisoners were being lodged in separate facilities in sub-jails in Coimbatore and neighbouring districts for 14 days before shifting them to the central prison.

Prison Superintendent M. Urmila said the new prisoners are now admitted directly to the central prison where they will be lodged in a separate block until the result of their COVID-19 tests arrive. They will be shifted to other blocks if their result is negative.

Swab samples from those produced by the police before courts for remand are taken at government hospitals when they are taken there for medical examination. The results of the tests arrive in a day or two.

There were 2,077 prisoners in the central prison, including 910 convicts and 190 under-trials as of Wednesday. The number of remand prisoners (persons who are remanded in judicial custody by courts for alleged involvement in various cases) range between 800 and 1,000 depending on new remands and bails granted. People, who are detained under the Goondas Act and the National Security Act, are also lodged in the central prison.