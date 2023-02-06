Coimbatore Central Prison gets over 5,000 books under ‘Koondukul Vaanam’ donation drive

February 06, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

The Coimbatore Central Prison has received over 5,000 books under the recently launched Koondukul Vaanam scheme. Based on instructions from Amaraesh Pujari, Director-General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, a book donation stall was set up at the Tiruppur Book Fair which was held from January 27 to February 5.

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), and M. Urmila, Superintendent of the Central Prison, inaugurated the stall on January 29.

According to the prison authorities, the book donation drive, which was supported by the Tiruppur District Collector, received massive response from the public and the bibliophile. The stall received over 5,000 books of various genres as the fair ended on Sunday. They said that the books received from the fair will be used to upgrade the existing library at the central prison.