Coimbatore Central Library launches ‘Friends of Library’ programme

June 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 70-year-old District Central Library at RS Puram here has launched “Friends of Library” programme to reach out to readers who are unable to visit it regularly.

The library, which is seeing a gradual increase in readership after the COVID-19 lockdown, is enrolling volunteers who will deliver books to those who cannot visit the library, especially women, senior citizens, and the disabled.

It also organises monthly literary meetings, summer camps, etc, to create more awareness about the library, says librarian P. Rajendran. For instance, it held a summer camp in April and has joined hands with Magizhvi Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, so that volunteers can assist the disabled people visiting the library, he said.

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Saturday to Thursday, the library had an annual readership of more than one lakh in 2019-2020. It was closed when the pandemic spread and reopened after a few months. In 2021-2022, the readership was about 42,000 that shot up to nearly 72,000 last financial year.

With six different sections - newspapers, reference, children, old book, etc., the library is visited by a number of senior citizens, job aspirants, and students. However, the number of elderly people visiting the library has declined after the pandemic. Many used to visit the library just to read the newspaper every day.

Apart from conducting awareness programmes and launching new schemes, the library is also building its book profile. Currently, it has more than 1.5 lakh books and gets nearly 10 newspapers every day, said Mr. Rajendran.